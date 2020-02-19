DRDO sponsored Faculty Development Program at MANUU

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A highly informative Faculty Development Program on “Cyber Security and Forensic” organized by the Department of Computer Science & Information Technology, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) ended on 18th February. The programme was sponsored by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Govt. of India.

Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Registrar, MANUU was the chief guest and Mr. M.G. Gunasekhran, Finance Officer was the Guest of Honour for the inaugural session held on February 17.

While addressing the audience both the guests illustrated the need for cybersecurity and forensics. They highlighted the importance of conducting Faculty Development Workshop related to Cyber Security and Cyber Forensics for better guidance of students.

Mr. M.G. Gunasekhran addressed the valedictory session as the chief guest. The programme was conducted under the supervision of Prof. Abdul Wahid, Dean School of Technology. Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Head Department of CS&IT was the organizing secretary and Dr. Khaleel Ahmad, Assistant Professor was the convenor.

