menu
search
10 Feb 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments
Home / News / Delhi /

Dream fulfilled as education remained key poll issue: Sisodia

Posted by Qayam Published: February 09, 2020, 1:11 pm IST
Dream fulfilled as education remained key poll issue: Sisodia
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, on Sunday said it was a dream come true for him that education remained the most important poll issue in the Delhi Assembly election.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said: “I had a dream five years ago … I wished that elections in our country would be held on the issue of education. Today I am happy that this dream is coming true. Yesterday, education was the most important issue among the people of Delhi, especially among youth.”

Sisodia is aiming for a hat-trick from the Patparganj Assembly seat.

Delhi went to polls on Saturday, the results of which will be announced on Tuesday.

Source: IANS
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved