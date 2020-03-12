DRG jawan found dead after being kidnapped by Naxals

A+ A-

Sukma: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was found dead in Dornapal police station limits of Argatta village in Sukma district late Wednesday night after he was kidnapped by the Naxals.

“A DRG jawan was found dead in Dornapal police station limits of Argatta village in Sukma district last night after he picked up from there by Naxals,” police said.

According to Sukma SP Shalabh Sinha, he had gone to his home in Argatta village after Holi on March 11 when the incident took place.

Further details in the matter are awaited.