DRI busts gold smuggling racket, seizes 84 kg gold bars worth Rs 43 cr

New Delhi, Aug 29 : The Delhi Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized gold bars of foreign origin weighing 83.6 kg and of 99.9 per cent purity at New Delhi railway station.

The market value of the recovered gold that was being smuggled into the country from Myanmar is close to Rs 43 crore.

The DRI has intercepted 8 passengers who had arrived at the New Delhi railway station on Friday afternoon by Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and seized 504 smuggled gold bars from their possession.

According to a DRI source, the agency had been acting on the basis of specific intelligence developed over months.

The sleuths of Delhi Zonal Unit of the DRI intercepted 8 passengers as they arrived at the New Delhi railway station from Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on August 28. The gold bars were found to be concealed in specially tailored cloth vests worn by these passengers.

The carriers of the smuggled gold were found to be travelling with fake identity (Aadhaar card).

DRI sources said that as per the intelligence inputs, the recovered gold bars carrying foreign markings, were being smuggled into India from Myanmar through the international land border via Moreh in Manipur and the smuggling syndicate operating from Guwahati was attempting to dispose of the contraband in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

As per DRI sources, the smuggling syndicate sourced and recruited poor and needy individuals from various parts of the country to act as carriers of smuggled gold by luring them with the prospect of quick and easy money. The smugglers used air, land and rail routes to locally transport the smuggled gold.

The aforesaid 8 carriers have been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962 and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.