DRI officials catch 2.62 crore marijuana in city

By SM Bilal Published: 15th August 2020 10:08 pm IST

Hyderabad: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday arrested a person on charges of smuggling marijuana from Visakhapatnam to Maharashtra via Hyderabad and seized banned narcotic substance worth Rs.2.62 crore

Acting on a specific intelligence, DRI officials had intercepted a goods carriage vehicle on the outskirts of the city, but on examination the container were found to be filled with narcotic susbatnces.

According to the sources the marijuana, weighing 1050 kg, had an approximate value of Rs. 2.62 crore in the market. It was found that the Ganja was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam agency area, and was suppose to be smuggled to Maharashtra.

READ:  Mahatma Gandhi statue unveiled at CDA Secunderabad

A case under the NDPS Act, 1985 was registered and further investigation is underway.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close