DRI officials catch 2.62 crore marijuana in city

Hyderabad: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday arrested a person on charges of smuggling marijuana from Visakhapatnam to Maharashtra via Hyderabad and seized banned narcotic substance worth Rs.2.62 crore

Acting on a specific intelligence, DRI officials had intercepted a goods carriage vehicle on the outskirts of the city, but on examination the container were found to be filled with narcotic susbatnces.

According to the sources the marijuana, weighing 1050 kg, had an approximate value of Rs. 2.62 crore in the market. It was found that the Ganja was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam agency area, and was suppose to be smuggled to Maharashtra.

A case under the NDPS Act, 1985 was registered and further investigation is underway.