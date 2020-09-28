Driver dies as container truck touches live wire in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 28 : A driver was electrocuted and a number of two-wheelers damaged in a fire after a container truck came in contact with an overhanging loose high-tension live wire in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Monday, police said.

The mishap occurred near Kesath village on GT Road that connects Kolkata and Delhi. The deceased driver was yet to be identified.

The driver died on the spot due to electrocution, which also ignited a fire in the vehicle. The villagers called the fire brigade to extinguish the blaze.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.