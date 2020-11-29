Drone spotted in J&K’s Jammu district along India-Pakistan border

Jammu, Nov 29 : Alert security forces deployed on the international border with Pakistan spotted a drone in Jammu district in J&K and fired to force it to return to the neighbouring country, police said on Sunday.

Police said the drone was spotted on the Indian side of the international border in Arnia Sector in RS Pura area on Saturday evening. “The BSF troops fired at the drone after which it withdrew to the Pakistan side,” police said.

Drones have been used in recent times by militants and their handlers to drop weapons etc on the Indian side of the international border.

After shooting down a drone that carried a huge consignment of weapons two months back, the security forces are maintaining extra vigil against unmanned aerial vehicles along the international border and the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir.

