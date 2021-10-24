Drug awareness campaign initiated at Osmania University by city Commissioner

Hyderabad: Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar IPS on Sunday kickstarted the ‘Drugs Awareness Campaign’ at Osmania University.

The commissioner began the proceeding in the presence of Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Professor Ravinder. The aim of the campaign is to create awareness among students, who are vulnerable to drug abuse. As part of the campaign, Anjani Kumar took a walk along with the Vice-Chancellor and Kaleru Venkatesh, the Amberpet MLA accompanied by close to a Thousand students.

Kumar also urged the authorities to report the drug abuse among students, which could be helpful in protecting them from addiction. He further stressed that the city has a better record in terms of drug abuse as compared to other cities, yet there is a need to be vigilant.