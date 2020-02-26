Drug peddler detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: City Police, Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday issued orders detaining Panna Singh, a drug peddler under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. The suspect Panna Singh aging 41 years, a resident of Old Malakpet, was indulged in selling Ganja to the innocent youth under Chaderghat police station.

On 8 October 2019, Chaderghat police arrested suspect Panna Singh and remanded him to judicial custody. The preventive detention order was executed on him and he was lodged in Central Prison, Chanchalguda, Hyderabad, police officials said.

SIASAT NEWS