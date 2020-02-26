menu
search
26 Feb 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Drug peddler detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

Posted by Mohammed Hussain Published: February 26, 2020, 6:02 pm IST
Drug peddler detained under PD Act in Hyderabad
Representational photo.

Hyderabad: City Police, Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday issued orders detaining Panna Singh, a drug peddler under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. The suspect Panna Singh aging 41 years, a resident of Old Malakpet, was indulged in selling Ganja to the innocent youth under Chaderghat police station.

On 8 October 2019, Chaderghat police arrested suspect Panna Singh and remanded him to judicial custody. The preventive detention order was executed on him and he was lodged in Central Prison, Chanchalguda, Hyderabad, police officials said.

SIASAT NEWS

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved