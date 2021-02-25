Drug peddler held with heroin worth 25 lakhs

By IANS|   Published: 25th February 2021 6:04 am IST
New Delhi, Feb 24 ( IANS ) The Anti-Narcotics Cell of South East District has arrested a drug peddler identified as Shakeel Ahmed and seized heroin worth Rs 25 lakhs from his possession.

On interrogation, the accused said he got in touch with one Taju and Rubail, who were engaged in supply of Heroine in the area of Taimoor Nagar, New Friends Colony.

Both of them were booked in NDPS Act, three years ago and after that he joined the mother of Taju and began working for her in supply of the banned drug.

On Tuesday, he was going to Nizamuddin Basti to supply heroin when he was apprehended.

