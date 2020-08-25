Drug smuggler in guise of RPF constable held at New Delhi station

New Delhi, Aug 26 : A drug smuggler, who was trying to pass himself off as a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, was arrested from the New Delhi Railway Station and 72.5 kg ganja seized from him, police said on Tuesday.

Rohit Kumar, 26, had brought the drug from Visakhapatnam and was arrested as he was leaving the station after alighting from the Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express.

According to police, a patrol team at the railway station on Monday noticed a huge black trunk being carried by a coolie, with the man accompanying having two bags. It seemed he was from the security forces as army, or paramilitary personnel usually carry their belongings in such trunks.

However, the team grew a bit suspicious as there was no inscription on the trunk, though the name and other details are usually painted for easy identification during movement in groups, and stopped him to enquire about his credentials.

At this, the man produced a RPF identity card, issued in UP’s Prayagraj, showing him to be constable Rohit Kumar.

But not satisfied with this, the police questioned him about his journey and he replied that he was going to Gwalior on transfer. However, the train ticket showed his journey from Hijli (Kharagpur, West Bengal), raising doubts in their mind. He was told to open the luggage but was reluctant.

The police then detained him and opened his trunks and bags to find 35 packets of ganja stashed inside. He was then taken into custody and identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of UP’s Mathura. Another fake ID issued at Hazarat Nizamuddin Railway Station was also recovered from him.

“Because of his physical demeanour, built and distinct short haircut, he could easily disguise himself as a member of the force. In 2018, he worked as a train attendant with VIBGYOR company and served in Andhra Express, Jammu Rajdhani and Dibrugarh Rajdhani. During this time, he came in contact with a trafficker, was attracted due to the easy money and started working as a drug handler,” DCP, Railways, Harender Singh said.

His experience in railways and interaction with RPF personnel helped him in minutely observing their activities and in impersonating them, the DCP added.

Source: IANS

