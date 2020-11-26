Drugs case: After Bharti Singh, netizens say Kapil Sharma might get arrested next

Mumbai: Days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s house and arrested them after a long session of questioning, a section of Twitter users are predicting that ace comedian Kapil Sharma might get arrested next.

One user wrote, “Bharti ka kya haal hua? Tb jb tk pkdi nai gyi drugs nai leti thi.. Wo hi haal aapka h shayad jb tk pakde nai jao..no drugs. @KapilSharmaK9.”



Various memes are also being shared on the same.



Check out the tweets and memes below:

After Bharti's Arrest …. Kapil Sharma and his team be like….



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jRmoTAiwpT — Eishani Behl (@EishaniBehl) November 21, 2020

KARMA! KARMA!



Show name: "The NCB Show"



Guests: Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh



Next guests: Kapil Sharma and Selmon#CBIFastTrackSSRCase pic.twitter.com/if7kOE0n9c — 🅺🆁🅸🆂🅷🅽🅰🍥 (@krishnajindal07) November 21, 2020

#BhartiSingh arrested by NCB for possession of drugs meanwhile #KapilSharma , Kiku and Krushna be like…🤣😂🤣😆 pic.twitter.com/uFE6OAhUjU — King S (@KingS21697049) November 21, 2020

I have a strong feeling that Kapil Sharma’s house should be raided too #CBIFastTrackSSRCase — NIVASHINI 🦋🇮🇳🇫🇷 (@jailnahijanahai) November 21, 2020

Bharti and Haarsh were sent to judicial custody till December 4 after they were arrested in a drugs seizure and consumption case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Shortly after the court order, the couple’s lawyer Ayaz Khan filed bail applications and they were granted bail. While Bharti was arrested late on Saturday, Harsh was nabbed early Sunday morning by the NCB in the wake of raids at their home and office in Andheri West which led to alleged seizure of 86.50 gm of marijuana or ‘ganja’.

A section of social media users have detected an “obvious link” of her arrest by NCB to the mocking of Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Several Twitter users, especially Arnab Goswami’s fans, called the arrest of Bharti Singh by NCB as ‘karma’. Now, netizens are saying that after Bharti Singh, other cast of The Kapil Sharma Show including Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda would be summoned and arrested by the NCB in the drug related case.

Earlier, comedian Raju Srivastava, who worked with Bharti Singh in Comedy Circus and other shows, opened up about her arrest and told Hindustan Times, “Usko dekh ke kabhi nahi laga ki drugs leti hogi (She did not look like she consumed drugs).”

“I had attended her wedding too. I would get curious as to how her friends, like Sunil Grover, Krushna (Abhishek), could dance all night, not sleep, and then the next day again have fun and dance. I would think why don’t they feel the need to sleep, and yes, I know they are younger than me, maybe that’s why they have the energy,” he said.



“Lekin ab har cheez pe doubt jaa raha hai jabse news aayi hai (But ever since this news came out, I am beginning to doubt everything),” he added.