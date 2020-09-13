Drugs case: CCB takes Ragini, Sanjjanaa for forensic tests

Bengaluru, Sep 13 : The Bengaluru police’s City Crime Branch (CCB) on Sunday took Sandalwood actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, arrested in the drugs racket case, to undergo forensic tests, including hair follicle test, at FSL here.

The police said that since their police custody would end on Monday evening, they had just a day more to get all tests done. Hence, both were taken to the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Madiwala.

Unlike in the past when Sanjjanaa had created a ruckus over such tests at a government hospital, both cooperated an quietly followed the instructions on Sunday, a senior police officer added.

According to the police, compared with tests on urine, saliva or blood samples, hair follicle test gave better results. “We have taken blood and urine samples also, but we thought about the hair follicle test.”

Both actresses were arrested in a case related to alleged links of the drug mafia with Kannada film industry actors.

Source: IANS

