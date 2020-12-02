Drugs case: Showik Chakraborty gets bail after 3 months

Mumbai: Nearly three months since his arrest, Showik Chakraborty, the brother of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, was granted bail by a Mumbai Special Court here on Wednesday.

Showik, 24, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs related case on September 4, as part of the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

He had applied for bail in November which was rejected by the Special Court. And in his second appeal, he had cited a recent Supreme Court verdict which said that statements to the NCB officers are not admissible as evidence.

Source: IANS