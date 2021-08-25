Drugs trafficking: ED summons Rana, other Tollywood celebrities

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday has issued notices to 12 Tollywood celebrities in the sensational drugs trafficking and money laundering case, which is about two years old. It has asked the celebrities to appear before it on different dates of August and September months.

Among those who received summons are director Puri Jagannath, actors Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Charmi , Ravi Teja, Mumaith Khan, Tarun, Nandu and Srinivas. It has asked Puri Jagannath to appear before it on August 31. Rakul has been asked to appear on September 6 and Rana on September 8.

Although a special investigation team set up by the excise department of the state interrogated some of these celebrities, it did not take up further inquiry as it did not find any concrete evidence against them. The excise department filed 12 cases in the issue and filed charge sheets in 11 cases.