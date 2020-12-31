Drunk man beats infant son to death in UP, absconds

By IANS|   Updated: 31st December 2020 7:16 pm IST
Drunk man beats infant son to death in UP, absconds

Shamli (UP), Dec 31 : In a horrific incident, a drunk man battered his two-month-old son to death with a stick, after a fight with his wife over his drinking habit, police said on Thursday.

According to reports, accused Devender had a verbal duel with his wife after she objected to his drinking habit in Kaderghar village, situated in Bhawan police circle area, on Wednesday evening.

His wife Renu was carrying the child in her lap when he beat her with a stick. In the process, he also beat up the infant, who succumbed to his injuries.

SHO Prabhakar Kantura said that on Renu’s police complaint, a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Indian Penal Code was lodged against Devender, who is absconding.

READ:  Jaitley statue for Arun Jaitley Stadium cost Rs 15 lakh, weighs 800 kg

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 31st December 2020 7:16 pm IST
Back to top button