‘D’Sa admitted to private facility so Covid patients can use govt hospital’

Panaji, Aug 29 : Amid the political debate raging over Goa’s Health Services Director Jose D’Sa being admitted to a private hospital rather than any government medical facility, after testing positive for coronavirus, former Deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar on Saturday said he had taken the decision to ensure that beds in the already overcrowded government hospitals were available for the needy.

“Also with many patients getting admitted to government hospitals and beds getting occupied, it was not appropriate for us to utilise these beds, as the same could be used by the needy when required.

“In this pandemic I have not utilised any government machinery for my personal benefit,” Dhavalikar said in his Facebook post, adding that he has not used government funds for medical treatment, despite existing legislator privileges.

The former Deputy Chief Minister along with his wife and two other family members, had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and had been admitted to a private hospital.

Dhavalikar in his post also said that he was forced to react through social media, on account of the criticism of the decision taken by him and other MLAs to get themselves admitted to private facilities.

“I also request other MLAs who may have taken or are taking treatment at private hospitals, not to burden the already cash-strapped government with their medical expenses,” he added.

Four other lawmakers including two former Chief Ministers Churchill Alemao and Ravi Naik have also tested positive for Covid-19.

The Opposition, especially the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, has said that the VIPs and top functionaries had admitted themselves to private healthcare facilities because of the precarious condition of the government’s health infrastructure amid the pandemic.

Responding to the charges, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that getting oneself admitted to a government or a private hospital is the patient’s individual choice.

He added that D’Sa had suffered from a lung infection, as a result of which he had admitted himself to a private hospital.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.