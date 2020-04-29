DSIR grants recognition, registration to R&D facility of Mrida

Umbergaon: Mrida Greens & Development Pvt. Ltd’s R&D facility in Umbergaon has been granted recognition and registration by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR). This recognition showcases the culture of research and innovation in the company. Mrida Greens and Development is a part of the social business venture, Mrida, which focuses on holistic rural development targeted at the Base of the Pyramid. The availability and utilization of lab-scale equipment at the R&D facility in Umbergaon ensures that all new products go through an intensive trial process before production batches are taken up on a larger scale. In addition, the use of equipment such as the lab-scale solar dryer demonstrates the effective use of technology to develop processes, such as drying herbs, without losing active ingredients. These inputs enable farmers to add value to their products and derive enhanced incomes. Mrida is committed to providing customers with products of the highest standards of quality whose benefits for health have been rigorously researched and tested.

“Research & Development is a core part of Mrida’s philosophy and the recognition by DSIR is a matter of pride as it benchmarks and acknowledges our research & development activities. It also acknowledges that a committed programme in R&D is followed based on scientific principles around Ayurveda and Food research. DSIR recognition not only adds value to the company’s Herbal extracts & Health food products but also to existing domestic and international clients, with whom the Mrida Greens & Development team constantly communicates and to potential clients that the team has identified and touched base with’, says Mr. Manoj Khanna, Co-Founder, Mrida Group.

Direct, indirect tax benefits

The recognition grants Mrida certain direct and indirect tax benefits, as well as easy access for collaboration with national and international public or private research institutions. This also helps in availing collaborative funding projects from Government and other private bodies. With these projects, Mrida will be able to bring innovative healthy products to its consumers while creating market linkages for farmers and their produce of herbs/millets. About Mrida Greens & Development Pvt. Ltd:

Mrida Group works for the holistic development of rural communities at the base of the pyramid. In keeping with the Group philosophy, Mrida Greens and Development Pvt. Ltd. is developing a responsible supply chain with farmers, guiding them on the cultivation of high-value crops, herbs and medicinal plants, and supporting processing, value addition, and market access, thereby facilitating sustainable livelihoods, higher income levels, and hence development. With a view towards forward integration, Mrida Greens has invested in a full-fledged extraction facility in Umbergaon – Gujarat, with a capacity to process 30 MT of dried herbs into herbal extract powders. It is well furnished with modern equipment for aqua-based extraction.

It is manned by an experienced team under well-qualified, professional leadership, and includes an in-house Quality Control Lab and facilities for checking products at each stage starting from incoming raw material to the dispatch of finished products to customers, ensuring the best quality and consistency. A well-equipped R&D setup facilitates ongoing improvement in the existing range of products, and a regular pipeline of new products for B2B customers as well as B2C products to supplement Mrida’s own health and wellness brand – “Earthspired”.

About Mrida:

As a Social Business Venture, the Mrida Groups seeks to build business models that provide holistic and sustainable development opportunities to remote underserved communities and small and marginal farmers at the Bottom of the Pyramid.

Since commencing business operations in February 2014, Mrida has worked on a variety of initiatives with individuals, village level entrepreneurs, self-help-groups, rural communities, and Corporate entities.

Mrida already has 40+ projects on-ground, many of these projects in remote, difficult to access areas and with underserved communities. Mrida projects provide energy access, facilitate education, are an important tool for women empowerment, facilitate livelihood opportunities, better agricultural yields, etc. Mrida has been partnering with leading business houses in India for integrated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

For more information, please visit: http://www.mridagroup.com/ and www.facebook.com/mriadassociates

