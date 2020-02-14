menu
14 Feb 2020, Fri Islamic Calender
Home / Jobs /

DSSSB Recruitment: Applications invited to fill up various posts

Posted by Sameer Published: February 14, 2020, 12:11 pm IST
DSSSB Recruitment

New Delhi: DSSSB invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill up various posts in Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi Jal Board, G.B. Pant Government Engineering College, Labour Department, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Ch. Brahm Prakash Government Engineering College and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation. The closing date of application is 20th February 2020.

As per the notification issued by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), the following are the details of posts and number of vacancies.

Name of the postNumber of vacancies
Assistant Grade – I103
Store Keeper01
Driver38
Ahlmad06
Electrical Overseer08
Inspecting Officer11
Workshop Instructor02
Caretaker01
Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry)17
Laboratory Assistant (Lie Detection)02
Laboratory Assistant (HRD/ Quality Control)01
Laboratory Assistant (Physics)02
Laboratory Assistant (Documents)06
Laboratory Assistant (Photo)01
Scientific Assistant (Ballistics)03
Scientific Assistant (Lie Detection)02
Scientific Assistant (Documents)04
Scientific Assistant (Physics)02
Scientific Assistant (Chemistry)06
Senior Scientific Assistant (Photo)02
Senior Scientific Assistant (Documents) 04
Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology) 04
Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistics)03
Senior Scientific Assistant (Physics)02
Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry)10
Senior Scientific Assistant (LieDetection)01
Laboratory Technician14

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the website of DSSSB after reading the official notification.

The fee for the examination is Rs. 100 for general category aspirants whereas, candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. & Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the fee.

