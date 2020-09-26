DU admissions 2020: First cut-off list to release on Oct 12

New Delhi, Sep 26 : As the admissions for various courses in Delhi University affiliated colleges were postponed by nearly three months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, DU has released the schedule for the under-graduate and post-graduate courses admissions to various colleges on the basis of merit as well as entrance examination.

The first cut-off list for various undergraduate (UG) courses will be released on October 12. The university Registrar has released the schedule for admissions to the university.

The Registrar said, “For the admissions to the various undergraduate courses in DU, the first cut-off list will be released from 10 a.m. on October 12 to October 14, 2020 till 5 p.m. The fee for the first cut-off list must be deposited on October 16 till 11.59 p.m.”

The admissions for the second cut-off list will be held from October 19 morning to October 21. The last date for depositing the fees for the second cut-off is October 23 till 11.59 p.m.

The admissions for the third cut-off will be held from October 26 to 28 till 5 p.m. Fees for the third cut-off can be deposited till October 30 midnight.

Admissions will be held from November 2-4 for the fourth cut-off list. If seats for admissions to various undergraduate courses were not filled then admissions for the fifth cut-off list will be held between November 9-11.

According to the DU administration, the admissions for the first merit list will be conducted from October 19-21, 2020 on the basis of entrance tests. Admissions for the second merit list will be held from October 26-28 while for the third merit list they will be held from November 2-4.

As per the schedule released by the DU administration for admissions to various post-graduate (PG) courses, admissions will be conducted from October 26-28 for the first merit list, while for the second cut-off list admissions will be held from November 2-4. Admissions for the third merit list will be conducted from November 9-11. The current academic session will commence from November 18, 2020.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.