DU admissions: Google forms, Whatsapp, helpline nos for students

New Delhi, Oct 12 : Special helpline numbers have been released by Delhi University to troubleshoot the problems faced by the students during the admission process.

With the start of the admission process in Delhi university, several steps such as Google forms, Whatsapp numbers, central helpline numbers and college helpline numbers have been implemented by the varsity for the admission-related queries of students.

This year’s admission process in Delhi University is being held in a completely online mode which is new for the students. The DU administration and several student organisations have come forward to help students seeking admission.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has launched a digital mode to help students seeking admissions to DU.

With the release of the admission forms, the ABVP has set up two helpline numbers for each department by dividing DU colleges regionwise into eight parts.

The ABVP has also set up a help desk in the North Campus to assist the students who have been visiting the university campus regarding admissions. Students seeking admissions to DU can seek help by calling at 011-27662725 or Whatsapp on 9818459062 or via mail on the helpline numbers.

The queries from students relate mainly to cut-offs, eligibility, verification of relevant certificates and questions about the university and subject choices. Nearly 300 ABVP activists will be manning various mediums and helping the admission-seekers.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sidharth Yadav said, “As the Delhi University’s admission process is completely online this year, ABVP as a student organization is ready to face new challenges to help students seeking admission to the varsity. There are many doubts in the minds of the students as they are not visiting colleges during the admission process for which the ABVP workers are constantly working round the clock to resolve them. Through Google forms, central Whatsapp numbers, central helpline numbers, college-wise helpline numbers, our effort is to reach every student and solve their problems. ABVP wishes well to every student aspiring for admission in Delhi University.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.