Du-ba-Du matrimonial alliance program held on Feb 21

Hyderabad: Under the aegis of Siasat Millat Fund, the 106th edition of “Du ba Du” program was held on Sunday under Managing Editor of Siasat Zaheeruddin Ali Khan.

Justice Ismail Ahmed, Economist Prof Amirulla Khan, Dr. Nazim Ali and Siadat Ali were some of the prominent guests who attended the program.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ismail Ahmed said that quite often the seemingly simple issues lead to big conflicts. “The parents of the boys and girls must sit together to sort out such issues,” Justice Ahmed said.

He said, “Many a time the mobile phone is becoming the reason for schism in the new relationship as the girl reports every single issue to her parents. Instead of that, the girl must try to solve such minor issues on herself and must consider her in-laws as her own.”

Speaking about the extravagance in marriages, Justice Ahmed said aping the rich, the poor parents of the girl are selling their homes to indulge in extravagance while marrying their daughters off. “It is not necessary for the girl’s parents to offer feast on the marriage day. As per Islamic Sharia, only the groom has to arrange the feast of Valima,” Justice Ahmed said.

Speaking on the conflict management, Justice Ahmed said the parents must enlighten their boys and girls about their “marital rights and obligations” to enable them lead a smooth married life.

“There is a centre set up by the state government at the Haj House for counselling the boys and girls and their parents to resolve their issues as per the rulings of Islam and the law of the land,” informed Justice Ahmed.

Economist Prof Amirullah Khan spoke highly about “Du ba Du” program conducted by Siasat Millat Fund which is continuously running since a long time to facilitate marital alliances in the Muslim society.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nazim Ali said, “It is necessary for the brides and grooms to know about their rights and obligations. While the bride is under the obligation to look after her husband and her in-laws, the groom too is under obligation to respect his wife and her family.”

Speaking about a successful marriage Dr. Ali said, “Adopting Islamic ways in life is the only way to the success of a marriage. It is not necessary for a girl to be physically beautiful as much as her being a good human being with affable conduct and traits.”

About the custom of going to the prospective girl’s house for seeing Dr Ali said, “Going often to the house of the girl for seeing embarrasses the girl and gives her an unnecessary complex.”

Siadat Ali was critical about people’s tendency in listening to the sermons. “We are very much interested in listening the sermons but we fail in practice. Practicing is the only way to success in life.”

There was a heavy rush in this program of the parents looking for prospective brides or grroms for their wards.

A total of 144 and 105 bio-datas of the girls and boys respectively were registered throughout the day.

One noteworthy aspect of this edition was that around three to four alliances were agreed upon between the parents of the brides and grooms.