Du-ba-Du: Matrimonial alliance program held on March 14

Hyderabad: The 107th edition of the “Du-ba-Du” matrimonial program was held successfully yesterday at Royal Regency Garden, Asif Nagar, Opp: Petrol Pump under the supervision of Managing Editor of Siasat Zaheeruddin Ali Khan.

The program which started at 11 am was attended by a large gathering of parents looking for prospective matches for their boys and girls.

Many parents came to attend the program from far off areas to look for prospective alliances for their sons and daughters. They expressed their satisfaction over the smooth and efficient run of the program.

(Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq)

Dowry

The tragic suicide of Aisha of Ahmedabad cast a pal of gloom among the attendees. Many speakers refer to her tragic death and expressed their shock and dismay over the dowry transaction. They advised Muslim girls not to lose patience even in trying situations.

The proprietor of R.S.A.B.C Function Hall at Vijay Nagar Colony Dr. Muzaffar Ali Sajid met Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and offered his hall to conduct the next editions of “Du Ba Du” and other programs to create awareness in Muslim society to avoid dowry transaction and extravagance in marriage ceremonies. He advised a single dish with sweet for the feast.

Counters at venue

Counters with specific categories – educational and others – were efficiently manned by male and female volunteers. Parents were seen exchanging bio-data and pictures of their children with other parents.

A guest of the program Dr. Nazim Ali informed that Muslim girls are settling alliances with non-Muslim boys. He advised Muslim girls not to lose patience and focus their attention on education till they find a suitable match. With a good education, they can overcome difficulties in life.

Another guest Dr. Siyadat Ali said,” Life is a gift of Almighty Allah and one should pass life in the light of Quran and Sunnat. Life is a mission that should not be wasted away. They must be the torchbearer of the Islamic teachings.”