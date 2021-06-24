Du-ba-Du, Siasat Matri to release episode 13 of video matrimony series

Hyderabad: Siasat Matri, the best Muslim matrimonial website based in Hyderabad is going to release episode 13 of the video matrimony series. It is going to be released in collaboration with Du-ba-Du.

The episode will be released on Sunday, June 27. It will help prospective brides and grooms in finding their life partner from the comfort of their house.

It will be another good opportunity for them to find life partner as profiles from various walks of life will be made available in the episode. It can be watched at 3 p.m. on Sunday on YouTube Channel (click here).

If in case you are still unaware of the video matrimonial series, below is the link of latest episode of the series.

Ever since the release of first episode of the series, it has helped many alliance seekers in finding their life partner.

Persons who are looking for second marriages are also able to get tremendous responses due to the video matrimonial series.

Do you want your profile to be showcased in next episode?

If you want your profile to be showcase in the next episode of the matrimonial video series, it is the right time to register on siasat matri (click here) and become a member (click here to know membership plans).

Apart from video matrimonial series, the members of Siasat Matri will be able to access thousands of profiles available on website.

Those who are looking for NRI profiles can also register on Siasat Matri as the website has many profiles of persons residing in Canada, the USA, the UK, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and many other western and Middle East countries.

Take the decision now and register on Siasat Matri, the best Muslim Matrimony, to meet your better half sooner.

For any assistance, talk to the Siasat Matri team by dialing +917207524803 or +917207244144 or +919550494556.