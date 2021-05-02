Du-ba-Du, SiasatMatri: Episode 8 of matrimony series received amazing response

Hyderabad: Episode 8 of the video matrimony series of Du-ba-Du and SiasatMatri that was released on April 25, 2021, received amazing response from various corners of the world. Persons whose profiles were showcased in the video received extraordinary responses.

In the episode, profiles of persons belonging to various professions, countries, etc. were showcased. Seeing the popularity of the video series, many persons are becoming members of SiasatMatri.

Do you also want your profile to be showcased in the next episode, if so, register on SiasatMatri website (Click Here) and then select one of the membership plans (Click Here).

Are you looking for second marriage profiles?

If you are looking for second marriage profiles, watch episode 9 that was released on May 2. In the episode, only profiles of persons who are looking for second marriages have been showcased.

Are you still unaware of the episodes of the series?

If you are missing the episodes of the series, then you are losing one of the best opportunities to start the search for the right life partner. However, it is not late, begin your search now, register on Siasatmatri (Click Here) for free and become a member.

If you take membership now, your profile will be showcased in Episode 10.

Why I should take service of siasatmatri?

Siasatmatri, the best Muslim matrimonial website of Hyderabad provides quality service at nominal charges.

Recently, Siasatmatri also launched ramzan package, a special offer that is irresistible as it includes a wide range of services at the cheapest price ever.

In the Ramadan Package, you will get many services including 400 contacts, 900 profile views, one-year validity, featured profile for three months, personal account manager etc. The alliance seekers who take the package will also get three postings in Siasat Newspaper.

Apart from it, their profiles will be showcased in the episodes of siasatmatri and Du-ba-Du’s video matrimony for the next three months

Take your first step today to meet your better half. Register on the website (click here) and then select one of the membership Plans.

For any assistance, talk to Siasat Matri team by dialing +917207524803 or +917207244144 or +919550494556.