DU teachers’ panel to solve students’ admission queries online

New Delhi, Oct 11 : For students seeking admission to various colleges affiliated to Delhi University (DU) for the academic session 2020-21, the varsity’s professors will counsel students and clear their doubts online about the admission process.

Delhi Teachers Association (DTA) has constituted a committee of varsity professors which will guide students in seeking admission to DU.

The committee comprises senior professors, staff and students of DU. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee will solve the problems only through online mode.

Students can ask admission-related queries through Whatsapp numbers — 8447712548, 9717208239, 8368849597, 9278671309 and 9717114595 or through e-mail.

Professor Hansraj Suman, Delhi Teachers Association (DTA) in-charge, said, “The various complaints during the admission process will be addressed by the Committee comprising teachers, staff and students associated with the university who have years of experience of guiding new students through the admission process in the Delhi University. Professors representing teachers in the committee include Dr Narendra Kumar Pandey, Dr Asha Rani, Dr Manoj Kumar Singh, Dr. Rajesh Rao and Dr Nagendra Singh.”

The DTA has appealed to the parents to complete the admission formalities of their children from their homes. The students have been asked to stay safe at their home and fill in online the entry forms for admission to DU. If they encounter any problem while filling up the admission entry forms they can seek clarification on the given numbers through phone or WhatsApp. Students are strictly advised to not visit the colleges or the university.

In case of necessary documents, caste certificate or any kind of errors during the admission process by the students, they must contact the college or university first.

Committee member Ashu Vidhuri said, “The admission process for undergraduate merit-based courses at Delhi University begins from October 12. An online helpline desk will attend to their admission-related queries. This helpline desk will also include the varsity’s teachers and staff.”

Prof Suman said, “A separate grievance committee has been constituted in each college to look into the grievances of the Scheduled Castes, Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), PwD (Persons with Disabilities) and EWS (Economically Weaker sections) applicants. This grievance committee includes three members belonging to a specific college along with a liaison officer appointed to resolve their problems.”

Each college will display the names, contact number and email, address, etc of all members of the grievance committee on their college website.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.