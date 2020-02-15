Dubai: 5G-enabled AI patrolling to secure Emirates

A+ A-

Dubai: We all know how tech-savvy Dubai is besides being an attractive tourist spot but little do we know about its Police patrolling.

Well, this gulf nation is all set to provide its Police patrols with the latest technology to help them secure the emirate.

This is Dubai’s first 5G-enabled patrol in the MENA region which is in cooperation with Etisalat, officially unveiled the first 5G-enabled smart patrol in the Middle East and North Africa region.

This smart patrol is well equipped with high-tech cameras besides AI technology that are directly connected to the Control and Command room via a 5G network.

“Implementing 5G-enabled services is one of the many steps taken by Dubai Police to achieve this goal.”

“The 5G-enabled patrol aims at reducing response times, faster data transfers in the security sector, connecting patrol cameras with the highest resolution to the Command and Control room, as well as facial recognition technology,” said Abdulla Ibrahim Al Ahmed, Senior Vice President for Government Institution Sales at Etisalat.