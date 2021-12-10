Dubai airport expects 1.1M passenger surge over next 11 days

Abu Dhabi: With the end of the school term and the start of the holiday season, Dubai-based Emirates airline is expecting over 1.1 million passengers to pass through Terminal 3 at Dubai International during this busy travel period which will run through until December 21, 2021, the Dubai Media Office reported on Thursday, December 9.

This weekend—Friday and Saturday alone will see a peak surge of close to 250,000 travellers departing from Terminal 3.

Emirates Airlines reminds its customers of the need to check the requirements for travel to their destinations, and to arrive and be at the airport at least three hours before the flight departure time.

To reduce customer waiting time and ensure a smooth travel experience, it advises its passengers to check-in 24 hours before the flight time, and drop the bags using the baggage drop counters and the 16 self-service kiosks at Terminal 3.

Passengers can check-in online from 48 hours to 90 minutes before the flight departure time.

Passengers who present to check-in within less than 60 minutes of the departure time will not be accepted to ensure that the flights depart on time.

Emirates passengers can also use the biometric routing, which provides seamless, contactless travel to Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.

Fast Track reduces document verifications and shortens waiting times.