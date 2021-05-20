Dubai airport: PCR test lab to produce results in 3-4 hours

Abu Dhabi: Dubai airport is setting up a laboratory to conduct COVID-19 PCR tests that will produce results in just three-four hours and help improve the flow of passenger traffic through Dubai international, local media reported.

Speaking at the Arabian travel market 2021 on Wednesday, Dubai airport CEO Paul Griffiths said Dubai has not passed on the burden of medical security for arriving passengers and the medical aspect has also been maintained with an extreme intervention that has kept the UAE at the top of the list of upcoming destinations.

Paul Griffiths told Khaleej Times, “We are going to establish a lab on the premise close to Terminal 2 where PCR tests will be processed and the results should be available in 3-4 hours.”

The CEO said that if biometric vaccine passports are in circulation all over the world, it could be a possible alternative to PCR tests over time. “We have already got the COVID-19 applications active, which show the vaccination status of the people. If other countries are doing similar things, then all we need is to join it up. And through IATA, we will be able to join that.”

However, he emphasized that airports or airlines would not invade passengers’ privacy through digital vaccination passports.