Dubai-based Indian philanthropist receives UAE golden visa

Abu Dhabi: Dubai based Indian philanthropist and founder of Pehal Charitable Trust (PCT) Humanity is the latest to be honoured with UAE’s coveted 10-year golden visa for humanitarian efforts.

Joginder Singh Salaria, got the humanitarian visa stamped on his passport on Monday, September 20.

Salaria arrived in the UAE in 1993 from the Indian state of Punjab with only Rs 1,000 (less than 50 dirhams) in his pocket.

Salaria happily told the Khaleej Times that he owes everything he currently has to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly his role model – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. Along with this, he has also expressed his gratitude to the police who help him in social work at every step.

His charity works

Salaria, from the Indian state of Punjab, has done a lot of charitable work. Amid the pandemic, he helped a homeless pregnant woman and her unemployed husband.

As per the media reports, in the year 2019, Salaria has set up nearly 62 hand pumps at a Tharparkar district in Pakistan. He also paid for the air tickets of released prisoners from seven countries so they can fly home.

Last year in December, the ex-pat helped a distressed Pakistani family, a mother and her three children by paying for all their expenses. He also facilitated the release of the woman’s husband from prison and helped them fly back home.

On World Humanitarian Day on August 18, Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter to announce that charitable and humanitarian workers are eligible for the golden visa.