Dubai becomes first paperless government in the world

Abu Dhabi: Dubai government has succeeded in transforming itself into a completely paperless government, thus becoming the first of its kind in the world.

The Dubai Paperless Strategy, launched in 2018, aims to completely end the government’s use of paper by December 12, 2021.

The announcement was carried in a tweet by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Crown Prince of Dubai said that the government has achieved the paperless strategy four years after its launch, which consolidates Dubai’s position as a global symbol of integrated and sustainably smart.

“Today marks the beginning of a new stage in Dubai’s journey to digitise life in all its aspects – a journey rooted in innovation, creativity, and a focus on the future,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

We are proud to announce that as of today, the government of Dubai has become the world's first paperless government. pic.twitter.com/d1aDHEDgOC — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) December 11, 2021

The strategy, which was implemented in five phases, saw all 45 government entities go paperless – providing more than 1,800 digital services and over 10,500 key transactions.

The Director-General of the Dubai Digital Authority, Hamad Al-Mansoori, said that all internal and external transactions and procedures in the Dubai government “have become fully digital today, and are managed through comprehensive digital government service platforms.”

According to the Dubai paperless strategy, no employee or dealer with the Dubai government will need to print any paper, except for those who wish to do so as an option for the person himself to visit the service centres or print his papers.

All government services are now available through the DubaiNow application. It is organized into 12 categories, including billing, communications, management, housing, accommodation, health and education.

Digitization will also help provide exceptional experiences to residents through the DubaiNow app, which allows access to more than 130 smart city services in 12 major categories.