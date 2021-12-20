Dubai: Burj Khalifa evacuated in emergency fire drill

Abu Dhabi: The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building conducted its annual fire and evacuation drill on Monday, December 20 at 10am, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The staff, residents and guests took part in the drill. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Civil Defence conduct the operation together.

“@BurjKhalifa, in collaboration with @DCDDubai, will conduct a fire and evacuation drill, Monday 20th December at 10 am. The drill is held every year to ensure the highest safety standards for residents, guests & employees,” the tweet said.

In a tweet, DMO said that the drill is held every year to “ensure the highest safety standards for residents, guests and employees” by testing the readiness of response teams to potential crises.

The drill helps organisers prepare for the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebration.

By midnight of December 31, the tallest tower in the world becomes the centrepiece of the spectacular fireworks and awe-inspiring light and lasers that will illuminate the night sky in downtown Dubai.