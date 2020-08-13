Dubai Crown Prince abandons his Mercedes as bird build’s nest on it

Dubai: The Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum earned praises after refusing to drive his Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV after a bird made her home on the bonnet of the vehicle.

According to Khaleej Times, Sheikh Hamdan shared a video on Instagram, which showed his Mercedes abandoned off with red and white tape inside his Dubai residence. The bird could be seen sitting on her eggs in the nest it set up at the bottom of the SUV’s windshield.

He later updated on Instagram again to his 10 million followers by sharing a video showing the chicks hatching from the eggs. “Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough,” he wrote. The video showed the mother bird taking care of her babies on Wednesday.

The footage went viral, collecting a whopping 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours.