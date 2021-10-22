Dubai crown prince sips beverage atop world’s largest wheel Ain Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, shared a video across social media on Thursday afternoon of him casually sipping a beverage from a mug on top of one of his cabins.

The video shows him sipping a beverage right on top of the ferris wheel that has a vantage point of 250 metres. Sheikh Hamdan’s adventurous performance was once again witnessed by the world on the opening day of ‘Ain Dubai’. The video posted on Hamdan’s social media went viral within minutes.

Hamdan captioned it simply #aindubai, with a ferris wheel emoji.

‘Ain Dubai’ world’s largest, tallest wheel open to visitors in Dubai

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel soaring 250 metres into the sky, which opened on Thursday for visitors.

The latest attraction is twice the height of the London Eye called the ‘Ain Dubai’ (previously named the Dubai Eye or Dubai-I). It will take visitors up to 250 meters to see the stunning Dubai skyline.

The attraction, located on Bluewaters Island, has already become a permanent part of the Dubai skyline. (Photo: WAM)

The height of the new icon of Dubai is more than 250 meters and is located on Bluewaters Island, opposite the waterfront of Jumeirah Beach residence, and is one of the most prominent tourist attractions in Dubai, and exceeds 12 wheels in various countries of the world.

ايقونة عالمية تفتح أبوابها اليوم لتضاف إلى سجلنا من الأرقام القياسية والمشاريع الرائدة … "عين دبي" الأكبر من نوعها في العالم بارتفاع 250 متراً تمثل مشروعا طموحا يرسخ مكانة دبي كوجهة سياحية عالمية. pic.twitter.com/vLPoZpj1Ri — Ahmed bin Mohammed (@AhmedMohammed) October 21, 2021

The attraction has 48 cabins. One rotation takes 38 minutes and visitors are advised to come 30 to 60 minutes in advance. This masterpiece of engineering features a unique view of the emirate. Dubai had launched the project in 2013 with investments amounting to 6 billion dirhams.

11,000 tons of steel were used in its construction – twice used in the Eiffel Tower.

Ain Dubai, which is equipped with the largest LED screen in the world, can accommodate a total of 1,750 guests at a time. Each leg attached to the hub of the wheel is 126 meters high, with the hub and spindle alone the same as the weight of four A380s together.

Entry for the opening weekend at the plaza is free. However, visitors will need to purchase tickets at Ain Dubai’s website to experience a ride on the wheel. To celebrate the opening, a two-day action-packed event is planned on Bluewaters Island, with family entertainment, activities and food stations from 2pm-6pm on Thursdays, with DJs, a light show, drones, plus more until 10:30pm.

On Friday, there will be live entertainment and food stations, plus more light shows and performances by six regional artists.

KhalifaSat captures Ain Dubai from space ahead of grand opening

The UAE on Wednesday shared a stunning photo from space looking straight down at Ain Dubai.

The photo, showing the giant wheel on the manmade Bluewaters island straddling Dubai’s skyscraper-studded coastline, was captured by KhalifaSat – UAE’s earth observation satellite made by Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai (MBRSC).