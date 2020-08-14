Video: Dubai crown prince stops using his SUV after bird builds nest on it

Dubai: In a sweet gesture, Dubai’s Crown prince Sheikh Hamdan cordoned off the area around his Mercedes-AMG G63, after he spotted a bird building its nest on it.

In a video that he shared on his Instagram account ‘faz3’, the bird can be seen taking the egg shells away and feeding its babies. Hamdan captioned the video with “Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough”.

His adorable video has garnered thousands of praises and has since gone viral receiving more than 3 million views. He has also sealed the area around his SUV by putting tape to make people aware of the bird and the presence of the chicks.

Watch the video here

Hamdan is known for sharing heart-warming animal clips. He has been praised for his animal love on several occasions. In another video that he shared earlier, he could be seen releasing turtles in the sea water.