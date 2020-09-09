Dubai Duty Free draw: Hyderabadi man wins $1 million

Dubai: A Hyderabadi man living in Dubai has won $1 million in Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw that was held on 9th September 2020 at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

The expat, Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi, aged 34-years had purchased a ticket online on 29th August.

Dubai Duty Free draw: 168th Indian who became millionaire

After becoming the 168th Indian to have won $1 million, Rao, a Software Engineer by profession said that he is grateful to Dubai Duty Free. He also said that he used to regularly buy a ticket online.

Talking about the prize money, he said that it will help him in securing better future for his family.

Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw

Apart from it, the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw for one car and two motorbikes was also held.

Alexey Kolomeytsev, a Russian national won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Mineral White) whereas, Shyju George, aged 41 years, an Indian expat in Sharjah and Frank Matthaes, a German national have won a BMW RnineT motorbike (Black Silver Aluminum Tank) and an Aprilia RSV4 RR motorbike (Superpole) respectively.

Promotion started in 1999

The Millennium Millionaire promotion was started in 1999.