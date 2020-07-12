Dubai: Expat sexual abuses woman in public, held

Dubai: It seems that the number of cases of crime against women is increasing in Dubai. In the past couple of weeks, cases of molestation, sexual harassment, etc., reached the court in the city.

On Thursday, Dubai Court of First Instance heard one such case.

As per the details of the case, a Nepali expat sexually abused a Filipina woman on a street. The crime took place when she was on her way to her home located in Jebel Ali.

Victim narrates incident

Narrating the incident, the victim revealed that the accused touched her inappropriately when she was walking towards home. As it was a day time, passerby gathered when she started yelling at the accused.

Although, the accused managed to escape the spot after committing the crime, he was arrested later on.

Confession

During the investigation, the accused confessed that he had touched the woman inappropriately.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled to be held on 27th July.