Dubai: Flying car set for launch in 2023

Abu Dhabi: Flying cars have long been the stuff of an imaginary science-fiction future, but the technology is real and will be launched in Dubai in 2023. A United States (US)-based company LuftCar is preparing to launch a flying car to solve the traffic congestion problem in big cities like Dubai.

Santh Sathya, founder and CEO of LuftCar said the commercial launch is targeted around 2024, but if the company get enough funding, it could accelerate its commercialization to 2023.

LuftCar is developing an autonomous vehicle that can be fastened and detached from the flying module, equipped with six propellers, and take off vertically and land – just like a helicopt seer (eVTOL), Khaleej Times reported.

It has a maximum electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) distance of 300 miles and a top speed of 220 miles per hour at a maximum altitude of 4,000 feet. At the same time, the car is driving 150 miles off the road.

The hydrogen-powered vehicle, scheduled to be commercialized in 2023-’24, will fetch $ 350,000 (Dirham 1.3 million) for the corporate world and high-net-worth individuals.

LuftCar wants to work with giants such as Mubadala, Saudi Aerospace, Saudi Military Industries, private logistics companies, regional governments and health ministries.