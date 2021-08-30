Dubai: Four, including two Indians, rewarded for saving pregnant cat

Dubai: Four Dubai residents including two Indians, whose video of saving a pregnant cat went viral recently, have been rewarded with cash prize for their incredible act of kindness.

Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also took to Twitter and shared the video clip describing it as an “act of kindness”. Hailing them as “unsung heroes”, he asked netizens to help identify the men so that they can be rewarded.

”Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city. Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a tweet.

Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them. pic.twitter.com/SvSBmM7Oxe — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 24, 2021

Now, according to media reports, the four men have received Dh50,000 each for their quick thinking that saved the cat’s life.

An official from the Dubai Ruler’s Office visited Ashraf, a Moroccan watchman; Atif Mehmood, a Pakistani salesman; Nasser, an Indian driver working with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); and another Indian Mohammed Rashid – who shot the viral video – and handed over an envelope containing the cash.

Both the Indians–Nasser and Rashid–are from Kerala.

Hailing from diverse backgrounds, the three men did not know each other prior to the incident. “We all sort of just came together to save the cat,” Atif had told Khaleej Times earlier.

They said they “just sort of banded together to save the cat” but that simple act of kindness and quick thinking — spreading a bedsheet to catch the cat who was precariously dangling from the second-floor balcony of a building in Deira — sparked an inspiring note.