Dubai government announces cancellation of permits for Ramadan tents

Dubai: Dubai government on Tuesday canceled all permits for Ramadan tents this year in continued efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The cancellation means that tents will not be allowed outside mosques, houses, or other public places, aim to prevent large gatherings, a statement issued by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charity Activities (IACAD) in Dubai.

.@IACADDUBAI cancels all permits for Ramadan tents in the #Dubai this year in line with nationwide government efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/2Z6ljynMKv — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 2, 2021

The Ramadan tents are usually set by charitable organizations to serve food at iftar and attract large crowds of people as they break their fast at sunset.

According to Arab News, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, executive director of the charitable sector said all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the Ramadan passes safely.

It is the second year in a row that permits for iftar tents have been canceled.

On February 26, Dubai has extended the restrictions imposed at the beginning of February to continue until the beginning of Ramadan. This includes a maximum of 50 per cent capacity limits in restaurants and 70 per cent occupancy restrictions at hotels.

The holy month is expected to start on April 13 this year, but the exact dates will be confirmed by the moon-sighting committee nearer the time.