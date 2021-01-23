Dubai: Indian expat wins $54451 in Mahzooz draw

Dubai: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expat has won 200,000 dirhams ($54,451) at the weekly Mahzooz draw in Dubai, the media reported.

“I was very excited to be playing for the first time. I actually missed watching the live draw, so I checked the results the following morning and it was only then that I realised I had won. Finding this out was a brilliant feeling and I am very happy,” Gulf News quoted Shivin Wilson, who works as an engineer at a petrochemical plant, as saying.

Wilson said his friends, who are regular Mahzooz players, encouraged him to join in the digital draw that has a whopping first-tier prize of 50 million dirhams.

Hailing from Kerala, Wilson said he will allocate part of his winnings to pursue career-related qualifications.

“Besides using the money for educational purposes, I plan on using it to support my parents,” he added.