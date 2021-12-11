Dubai: Indian man wins Rs 2 cr lottery in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai-based India man has won the grand prize of 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,06,34,490) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Friday, December 9.

The winner of the draw Harun Sheikh bagged the first-tier prize after matching five of the six winning numbers. Harun is the first of the four one million winners leading up to the mega draw of 25 million Dirham (Rs 51,58,62,250).

“I have never won anything in my life before today. Thank you Big Ticket for choosing my ticket and changing my life,” Gulf News quoted Harun.

Richard, the host after breaking the news to Harun over the phone, surprised him personally to present the 1 million Dirham cheque.

Harun will still stand a chance to win the mega Dh25 million grand prize, Dh2 million second prize or four other cash prizes on January 3.

All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only. The tickets will not be entered into every weekly millionaire draw.

25 million Dirham jackpot

Abu Dhabi-based Big Ticket draw will offer its biggest prize yet – a whopping 25 million Dirham (Rs 51,58,62,250) jackpot in January 2022 for Big Ticket Series 235. There will also be Dh1 million prize every week in December.

Big Ticket host and presenter Richard earlier told Gulf News: “Through December we will establish a millionaire each week. Basically, ticket buyers of each week will go into a draw and a Dh1 million winner will be announced.”