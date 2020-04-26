Dubai lifts restrictions in two districts, people express joy

DUBAI: The emirate of Dubai lifts 24-hr movement restrictions in Al-Ras and Naif districts, Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced on Sunday.

According to Khaleej Times, the decision to ease of restrictions on movement comes as both commercial districts recorded zero COVID-19 cases in the last two days.

News: Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management eases restrictions on movement in Al Ras and Naif, as both areas record zero COVID-19 cases in the last two dayshttps://t.co/Eq9XRphKsz — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 26, 2020

Residents of both the districts express joy and celebrates the end of lockdown.

Restrictions on public movement, however, will continue to be in place between 10pm and 6am — as is the case across the rest of the emirate’s areas.

There is no difference between a citizen and a resident and in less than a month, more than 6,000 tests were conducted in the Al-Ras and Naif areas.

More than 6,000 tests were conducted among residents in the areas in less than a month. The achievement was the result of the combined efforts of all teams involved in the comprehensive sterilisation programme. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 26, 2020

The Supreme Committee thanked the residents for their understanding and cooperation.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) on Sunday announced a total number of 10,349 COVID-19 infections and 76 deaths resulting from the virus.

