Dubai maid jailed after owner spots photos of stolen clothes on Instagram

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 13th February 2021 6:38 pm IST
Dubai: In an interesting case, a Dubai court on Friday sentenced a 27-year-old woman working as a maid to three months in prison for allegedly stealing her boss’ clothes. The theft came to sight when the boss spot the maid’s social media account, where she posted a picture with the stolen clothes.

She was also issued a fine of 500 dirhams. She will be deported after completing her jail term.

The 26-year-old native sponsor was checking his Instagram account when he came across an account with the name of his Filipina maid.  When he looked into the account, he saw pictures of the housemaid wearing his wife’s clothes. When he showed those pictures to his wife, she confirmed that they were her stolen clothes.

“My wife found other stolen items too in the room. They included a handbag, lipstick and shoes. The value of the items was around Dh500, “said the sponsor. Police then arrested the woman and confiscated her phone.

During the interrogation, the defendant confessed to committing theft and hid the stolen items in her room.

