Dubai outlines Covid-19 safety guidelines for Diwali

Dubai, Nov 13 : A top Dubai city officials have urged Indian expats, as well as all residents, to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines while celebrating Diwali on Saturday.

Speaking to Gulf News in an exclusive interview published on Friday, Mohammed Feras Arayqat, director retail registration, retail and strategic alliances, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Every member of Dubai’s diverse community of nationalities is invited to join in with the celebrations for the annual ‘Festival of Lights’ and experience the wide range of entertainment on offer while following all of the social distancing rules, wearing a mask and taking all safety and precautionary measures.

“As well as enjoying the outdoor entertainment and the perfect winter weather, revellers can also explore Dubai’s malls, which are offering lots of great retail deals on a wide range of traditional Diwali gifts as well as big name brands and much more.”

In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the official said that “every effort has been made to ensure that venues hosting Diwali celebrations are cleaned and sanitised and that reduced capacity rules are strictly followed”.

“It is important that face masks are worn at all times and social distancing rules are observed in order to keep everyone safe and well during this special time of the year.”

According to Arayqat, there were a number of celebrations, entertainment and activities across the Dubai, which include traditional fireworks displays at The Pointe on Friday at 9 p.m., and also a special performance at The Palm Fountain.

Also on Friday and Saturday, there will be fireworks shows at the Global Village, along with a fun-packed carnival of Diwali-themed entertainment, he told Gulf News.

