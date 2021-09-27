Dubai ranked 5th-best city globally, beats Tokyo and Singapore

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has been ranked as the fifth-best city in the world, according to Resonance consultancy’s ‘world’s best cities’ report 2021. It named Dubai ahead of cities like Tokyo, Singapore and Los Angeles.

The list explores urban centers and covers city safety, neighborhoods and attractions, according to a tweet issued by the Dubai Government Media Office on Sunday.

Dubai took fifth place, thanks to the city’s stunning attractions and Expo 2020. In addition, the report also revealed that the city’s attractions such as the ‘museum of the future’ and plethora of new hotels, including the 795-room Atlantis the royal hotel, were reasons UAE maintains a good position in this year’s rankings.

The survey also revealed that Dubai has attracted the highest percentage of foreign-born residents of any city in the world. According to Resonance ranking for the year 2020, Dubai also grabbed the title of no. 1 or best city in the Middle East and Africa. Dubai has also moved up to the sixth rank from 2019’s ninth position in the world’s 10 best cities for 2020.

As for other cities which made it to the list, London secured the first spot, followed by New York, and Moscow.

List of the world’s best cities 2021