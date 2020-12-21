Dubai Shopping Festival: Drones light up sky during night

Dubai: An annual month long event, the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) started. In the event, drones light up the sky during the night.

As per the Khaleej Times report, Bluewaters Island and the Beach opposite JBR host the Dubai Shopping Festival Drone Light Show. The show starts at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Dubai Shopping Festival

It is annual event by the Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE). DFRE is the part of Department of Tourism of Dubai.

Apart from discounts that shops offer during the festival, prize drawing also take place.

Families enjoy the festival as many activities and live shows take place as part of the festival.