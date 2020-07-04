Dubai: Woman waiting for repatriation delivers quadruplets

Dubai: A Nigerian woman delivered quadruplets in a Dubai hospital. She was waiting for repatriation after losing her job as a sweeper. However, her joy of having four babies at one go (two boys and two girls) was marred by the mounting hospital bills as she does not have medical insurance.

29-year-old, Suliyac Abdulkareem’s husband Cijani Adigun Shakiru, 33 works as a chef. She underwent a C-section at a Dubai government hospital on Wednesday night.

According to Khaleej Times, the mother and babies are safe and healthy. Shakiru’s joy knew no bounds and he considers himself as the luckiest man on earth to be the father of four lovely babies. He plans to name their two sons Pride and Alesi, and the daughters Susseh and Almonc.

He said that after his wife lost her job as a cleaner a few months ago and he could not get regular work due to COVID situation, they were desperately trying to find flights so that she can go back to Nigeria before the delivery date. Now, he’s unable to decide how to pay the huge amount of hospital bill and hopes that God will show him a way.