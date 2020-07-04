Dubai: Woman waiting for repatriation delivers quadruplets

By Rasia Hashmi Published: July 04, 2020, 9:27 pm IST
Quadruplets

Dubai: A Nigerian woman delivered quadruplets in a Dubai hospital. She was waiting for repatriation after losing her job as a sweeper. However, her joy of having four babies at one go (two boys and two girls) was marred by the mounting hospital bills as she does not have medical insurance. 

29-year-old, Suliyac Abdulkareem’s husband Cijani Adigun Shakiru, 33 works as a chef. She underwent a C-section at a Dubai government hospital on Wednesday night.

According to Khaleej Times, the mother and babies are safe and healthy. Shakiru’s joy knew no bounds and he considers himself as the luckiest man on earth to be the father of four lovely babies. He plans to name their two sons Pride and Alesi, and the daughters Susseh and Almonc.

He said that after his wife lost her job as a cleaner a few months ago and he could not get regular work due to COVID situation, they were desperately trying to find flights so that she can go back to Nigeria before the delivery date. Now, he’s unable to decide how to pay the huge amount of hospital bill and hopes that God will show him a way.

Categories
Middle EastNewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close