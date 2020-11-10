Dubbak by-poll: BJP leads with 3,933 votes after 11 rounds of counting

Dubbak: After eleven rounds of counting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate M Raghunandan Rao leads with 3,933 votes over the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) candidate Solipeta Sujatha at Dubbak Assembly Constituency. At the end of the ninth round, the number of votes polled in favor of the BJP’s Raghunandan stood at 34,748.

The ruling-TRS’s candidate Solipeta Sujatha secured 30,815 votes, according to officials. She only secured a slight lead in the sixth and seventh rounds of the counting. Congress party’s candidate stands far behind, but in the third place with 8,582 votes.

The total votes polled in Dubbaka were 1,64, 192. So far, over 70,000 votes were counted.

The by-election to Dubbak was necessitated following the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. 82.61 per cent voting turnout was recorded at the by-election, which took place on November 3.