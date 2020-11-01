Dubbak by-polls: 1 Crore cash seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Sunday caught huge amount in city which was allegedly meant for distribution among the voters during Dubbak by-polls.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar informed media that on credible information the North zone task force team intercepted a car near Begumpet Flyover, during which one crore net cash was seized.

The police detained Surabhi Srinivas Rao who is the brother in law of BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao and his car driver T.Ravi Kumar

Police commissioner informed that the accused Surabhi Srinivas Rao is native of Siddipet Town and settled in Hyderabad. He is running Technical Manpower supply business on the name of A to Z Solutions Ltd company in the limits of Patancheru from last ten years.

During the investigation police came to know that seized amount was collected by Surabhi Srinivas Rao from Vishaka Industries office situated at Begumpet, Secunderabad in order to deliver at Dubbaka for the purpose of distributing to voters at Dubbaka Constituency.

He further informed that one manager of Vishaka Industries Ltd., belongs to G.Vivek Venkata Swamy, (Ex.MP of Peddapally) handed over the cash to him to transport from Hyderabad to Dubbaka.